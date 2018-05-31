Search

Rail replacement buses to run between Norwich and London this August Bank Holiday because of ‘vital’ improvements

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:25 13 August 2018

Rail replacement buses will be running between Norwich and London this August Bank Holiday (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Rail replacement buses will be running between Norwich and London this August Bank Holiday (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

Rail replacement buses will be running between Norwich and London this August Bank Holiday because of track improvements.

The Network Rail work on the Greater Anglia line is taking place over the weekend from Saturday, August 25 until Monday, August 27.

Engineers will install 120 metres of track, replace 1,200 tonnes of ballast, and install nearly 3km of track on the mainline.

Rail replacement buses will run between Ipswich and Ingatestone during this work.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “This engineering work is vital so that together Network Rail and Greater Anglia can run a modern and reliable railway.

“We’re investing in East Anglia to provide a railway fit for future generations and to support communities and the economy. I know customers prefer to stay on the train for the whole of their journey, but I’d like to reassure people they will be able to complete their journeys.”

