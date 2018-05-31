Broken down train blocks all rail lines in and out of Norwich

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

All rail lines to and from Norwich were blocked this afternoon after a train broke down on the swing bridge.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia tweeted to say services in and out of Norwich, from Diss and Wymondham, were being disrupted after the incident.

The broken down train has now been cleared and trains can now run in and out of the station. But Greater Anglia warned there still may be short notice alterations and cancellations “due to the delays it caused”.