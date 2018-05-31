Search

Updated

Broken down train blocks all rail lines in and out of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:36 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 24 July 2018

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

All rail lines to and from Norwich were blocked this afternoon after a train broke down on the swing bridge.

Greater Anglia tweeted to say services in and out of Norwich, from Diss and Wymondham, were being disrupted after the incident.

The broken down train has now been cleared and trains can now run in and out of the station. But Greater Anglia warned there still may be short notice alterations and cancellations “due to the delays it caused”.

