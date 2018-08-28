Search

Quiz

A-Ha! 15 questions that will show whether you’re a true Alan Partridge fan

PUBLISHED: 11:08 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 06 September 2018

Film premier of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa at Hollywood Cinema, Anglia Square, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Whether you love or loathe him, for many people Alan Partridge has become synonymous with Norfolk.

Since he first appeared on our televisions in 1991, as a sports presenter on spoof current affairs programme On The Hour, the character, played by Steve Coogan, has built up a legion of fans.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that filming had started on a new show, which could air later this year or early in 2019.

It will see radio DJ Partridge return to live television for the first time since his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You.

He will be handed a career lifeline, a chance to step in temporarily as a co-host on This Time, an evening weekday magazine show.

So ahead of the show’s broadcast, we’d like to see just how much you know about Alan Partridge in our quiz.

