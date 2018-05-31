Search

Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy treated to £40,000 new playground

PUBLISHED: 11:06 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 August 2018

Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.

Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.

Archant

Youngsters returning to a Norwich primary school in September will have a new £40,000 outdoor classroom and playground to explore.

Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.

The new play area at Norwich Primary Academy, in Clarkson Road was installed at the end of the summer term with the finishing touches added over the school holidays.

Built with a ‘wild wood’ theme, the playground includes a den, a crawl tunnel, climbing frame with balance boards, as well as a story telling area.

Damian Weare, Norwich Primary Academy principal said: “Our pupils really enjoyed getting an early taste of the new playground at the end of term, and I’m sure both new and returning pupils will love using it from September.

“It has areas for both outdoor learning and play and is a real boost to what we can offer to our younger pupils.”

Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.Pupils at Norwich Primary Academy in Clarkson Road get a first taste of their new early years outdoor play and learning area. Picture Inspiration Trust.

The new playground is part of continued investment in the school by the Inspiration Trust.

