Public tried to save elderly woman who died on residential street in Norwich

Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant Archant

Members of the public rushed to try and save an elderly woman who died on a residential street in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant

The woman was found collapsed at Theobald Road on Tuesday morning (July 31) in the Old Lakenham area of the city.

A cyclist and another man performed CPR on her until the ambulance service arrived.

Neighbours then shielded her body with bedsheets as paramedics spent around 40 minutes trying to revive her, a witness said.

Despite their efforts, the woman died a short while later.

Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant

The incident sparked a police investigation and a section of the street was cordoned off for most of the day.

A forensics tent was also pitched at the scene.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

A 56-year-old cyclist, who lives at Astell Road, said he was riding home when he was flagged down to help.

“It was not something you could just cycle past,” he said.

“I pulled up and being first aid trained I went over and noticed she was in a very bad way. So I immediately called an ambulance.

“Another chap from a house nearby came over and we both gave her CPR under the guidance of a person on the phone.”

The cyclist, who did not want to be named, said the woman was unconscious on the pavement.

“The ambulance service was here within minutes,” he said. “They were working with her for around 35 to 40 minutes.

“People came out with bedsheets and stood around her holding them to give her some dignity.”

The man said another person came out with hot drinks for those helping.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the scene at 10.20am to assist the ambulance service.

Police could be seen making door-to-door enquiries during the morning.

The cordon and forensics tent remained in place at 5pm.

A police spokesman said officers were still in the process of trying to contact the next of kin.

People living near to the scene said the area is usually quiet.

Frances Hale, 52, said: “We don’t normally have anything like this down here.”

Alvin Studd, 72, of Theobald Road, added: “It is normally very quiet down this estate and neighbours keep themselves to themselves.”