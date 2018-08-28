Pub of the Year winner offers a ‘best of’ menu voted for by customers

The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

The annual winner of Norfolk Dining Pub of the Year has been announced, and is offering customers the opportunity to pick a new menu.

The Kings Head in Bawburgh has been awarded the crown for 2019 by The Good Pub Guide.

Owner Anton Wimmer said: “I am immensely proud of the team at The Kings Head for their hard work, commitment and the passion they have for making our customers experience a memorable one”.

The Kings Head centres its menu and philosophy firmly on local markets, produce and seasonal specialities.

Jake Armes, joint head chef said: “Receiving this award just shows that the proof is in the pudding, hard work and dedication from the team, acknowledging that there is always something new to learn and new horizons to discover. “

The pub will be offering a ‘chosen by you’ event this November, where customers can vote for their favourite dishes served in 2018 to be entered into a week-long menu.

Taking place between November 3-10, votes can be cast on Facebook and within the pub.

For each diner throughout the week, The Kings Head will donate £1 to their chosen charity, Keeping Abreast.

Max Emmerson, joint head chef, said: “We are looking forward to seeing how the voting goes and which of our dishes proves the most popular. We have people repeatedly asking to see their favourite special again, and now is the opportunity.”