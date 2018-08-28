Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pub of the Year winner offers a ‘best of’ menu voted for by customers

PUBLISHED: 11:39 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 06 September 2018

The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

The Kings Head at Bawburgh. Anton Wimmer is the landlord and owner. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

The annual winner of Norfolk Dining Pub of the Year has been announced, and is offering customers the opportunity to pick a new menu.

The Kings Head in Bawburgh has been awarded the crown for 2019 by The Good Pub Guide.

Owner Anton Wimmer said: “I am immensely proud of the team at The Kings Head for their hard work, commitment and the passion they have for making our customers experience a memorable one”.

The Kings Head centres its menu and philosophy firmly on local markets, produce and seasonal specialities.

Jake Armes, joint head chef said: “Receiving this award just shows that the proof is in the pudding, hard work and dedication from the team, acknowledging that there is always something new to learn and new horizons to discover. “

The pub will be offering a ‘chosen by you’ event this November, where customers can vote for their favourite dishes served in 2018 to be entered into a week-long menu.

Taking place between November 3-10, votes can be cast on Facebook and within the pub.

For each diner throughout the week, The Kings Head will donate £1 to their chosen charity, Keeping Abreast.

Max Emmerson, joint head chef, said: “We are looking forward to seeing how the voting goes and which of our dishes proves the most popular. We have people repeatedly asking to see their favourite special again, and now is the opportunity.”

Most Read

Video: Revealed: The worst-hit Norwich streets and roads for fly-tipping

Fly-tipping has become an issue in most parts of the county. Photo: Jonathan Tidswell/citizenside.com

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Strictly champion and Holby City actor to star in new play coming to Norwich

Current Strictly Come Dancing champion Joe McFadden is starring in the new The House On Cold Hill play which is coming to the Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture Norwich Theatre Royal.

Video: Three men arrested for dealing in Norwich drugs raid

Norwich police raid a house on Earlham Green Lane. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists