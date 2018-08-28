Video

Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

The owner of a well-known city pub popular with locals and students alike has announced its closure.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Garden House pub, located in Pembroke Road, will close on Sunday October 14 as owner Enterprise Inns has decided to sell.

The pub will be taken over by Craft Union Pub Company who own over 200 pubs across the UK.

A spokesman for The Garden House posted the announcement on Facebook and expressed their ‘sadness’ at the decision.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce our closure of The Garden House.

Landlord Oscar Gerdes and Dottie at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Landlord Oscar Gerdes and Dottie at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is not our decision to do so but Enterprise Inns have denied us a renewal of our lease as they will be turning it into a Craft Union Pub (Managed House).

“We are grateful for all the support you have shown us over the years with many new friends made.

“We will be operating as normal until October 14 which will see us closing the doors to the public for the final time, BUT, until then we hope to see as many of your faces as we can to say, not goodbye, but, until next time.” READ MORE: Take a look inside Panda - Norwich’s new prosecco and wine bar

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The management also intend to hold a ‘little shindig’ to say goodbye with more details to follow.

Oscar Gerdes, landlord The Garden House, said: “It is with great sadness and not a little disbelief, having explored all legal avenues, we have been forced into closing Garden House after 11 years of operation.

“Our staff have been exceptional in their support and are continuing to operate Garden House until closure on October 14.

“This is a very difficult time and we hope customers, new and old, will support us to the end.”

The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The beer garden at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: ‘Cheap shots?’ - notices posted in Prince of Wales pub as owner looks to sell for £325,000

A spokesman for Craft Union Pub Company said: “We are delighted to be taking over The Garden House, Norwich.

“We believe that the British pub plays a vital role in the lives of its customers and our philosophy at Craft Union is to put brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities.

“We are committed to nurturing this by investing in the pub by ensuring that we retain the tradition and the heritage alongside maintaining the quality of the community offer.”