Here's your chance to own a popular Prince of Wales Road nightclub

PUBLISHED: 16:38 25 July 2018

It's a firm favourite with locals

One of the city’s best-loved clubs is on the market as the current owner looks set to retire.

Mojo’s, located at 60-62 Prince of Wales Road, attracts hundreds of revellers every Thursday and Saturday to party the night away.

The venue, which self-identifies as ‘the no.1 urban nightclub in Norwich’, is popular with stag and hen dos and students alike.

The freehold is available for the club for £1,650,000 so if you fancy buying it you’ll have to cut back on the cheesy chips for a while.

The sale also includes hotel accommodation so you and your mates wouldn’t even have to wait around for a taxi at the end of the night.

The advert for the club says: “Fantastic opportunity to acquire very well established and highly regarded venue currently operating just two nights per week from stylish and contemporary parade premises offering superbly fitted late-licensed nightclub and bar facilities over two floors on historic city centre circuit.

“Comes with 10 en-suite guest rooms and huge scope for extended hours etc in outstanding location.

“Sensibly priced for genuine retirement sale after many successful years trading in same hands with extensive inventory of high quality fixtures and fittings included and viewing absolutely essential.”

Mojo’s has been contacted for comment.

