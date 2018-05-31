Little Mix star supports fundraising campaign for Norwich musician with bone cancer

Billy Clayton from Norwich at Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The campaign to raise £200,000 for Billy Clayton has gained support from Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall.

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix has shown support for the fundraising campaign. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix has shown support for the fundraising campaign. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Billy Clayton, 21, from Norwich has been fighting aggressive bone cancer for more than three years.

Jade Thirwall, of Little Mix fame, is the latest star to lend her support to the fundraising campaign that hopes to cover life-saving treatment not currently available in the UK.

In her Instagram story the singer posted the plea: “Please, if you can, swipe up to help this beautiful young man”, along with a link to his fundraising page.

The popstar joins a number of other high-profile musicians, including Let’s Eat Grandma, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa in showing her support for Billy’s cause.

A campaign has been launched to raise £200,000 to pay for life-saving treatment abroad for Norwich musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence A campaign has been launched to raise £200,000 to pay for life-saving treatment abroad for Norwich musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence

The former City of Norwich School pupil has already endured a huge amount of chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well as major surgery, but at the last meeting with his consultant he was told the tumours in his lungs were growing and that two new tumours had developed in right shoulder and left hip.

His mother Becky Lawrence, a 46-year-old nurse, believes cutting edge targeted chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment could help Billy but it is currently only available abroad. She is campaigning to raise £200,000 so she can take Billy to the Hallwang Clinic in Germany.

Speaking earlier this month his mother said: “I am overwhelmed at the kindness, both of friends and also the kindness of strangers.

“Billy needs this treatment urgently. The sooner that we can get Billy there, the better the chance we have of this treatment working.

A campaign has been launched to raise £200,000 to pay for life-saving treatment abroad for Norwich musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Pictures is Billy with his mother Becky Lawrence. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence A campaign has been launched to raise £200,000 to pay for life-saving treatment abroad for Norwich musician Billy Clayton who is battling bone cancer. Pictures is Billy with his mother Becky Lawrence. Photo: supplied by Becky Lawrence

“Billy is an incredible person who has managed to continue to create music and art despite going through all of this and he is still focussing on that future, and he is talented enough to achieve it.”

Despite continuing to endure gruelling treatment, Billy has recently finished an artist development course at Access Creative College in Norwich and also performed on the Access Creative Stage at the Latitude festival last month.

At the time of writing the campaign had raised £27,585 for Billy from 1,354 supporters.

• You can donate to the campaign at www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-for-billy