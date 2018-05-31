Search

City centre transformed by pop-up garden

PUBLISHED: 15:51 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 27 July 2018

Blooming Artificial's pop-up garden in Norwich today. PHOTO: Emily Hewett

Archant

An artificial plant company took over Hay Hill in Norwich today.

Blooming Artificial put on a colourful display in the middle of the city, treating shoppers to an array of bright artificial plants and greenery in the space between Next and Primark.

The pop-up event, coinciding with Norfolk Day, is in the city for one day only and was packed away at 4pm.

Alick Burnett, business development manager at Blooming Artificial, said: “Our pop-up garden is designed to add some colour and greenery to what is usually a rather dull, grey area of Norwich city centre.

“The area has been filled with wonderful artificial palms, topiary and flowers giving the area a real wow factor for the day.

“People’s reactions have been overwhelming positive ranging from people asking to buy the products, amazement that all of the plants are artificial all the way to requests to make it a permanent fixture on Hay Hill.

“Ultimately, we hope that our pop-up garden has brought some colour and joy to Norfolk Day!”

What did you think of the pop-up garden? Let us know in the comments.

