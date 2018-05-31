Time running out for people to enter ‘best and worst’ of Norwich competition

Time is running out for young people to nominate the very best and the absolute worst aspects of Norwich.

Civic watchdog The Norwich Society, in association with the Eastern Daily Press/Norwich Evening News, launched the competition at the start of the summer.

The Best and Worst of Norwich contest invites people aged 30 or below to enter nominations for the finest aspects of the city - and the most unappealing characteristics.

Entries should take the form of a photographs or other illustrations, explaining why they have been selected as the best and worst aspects of Norwich.

The competition will be judged in two sections, one for anyone in full-time education and the other for anyone else aged 30 or below.

The reason the contest is aimed at people under 30, is that the society wanted to encourage younger people to take a greater interest in the city.

Paul Burall, vice-chairman of the Norwich Society, said: “We want young people to grow up in a city that they are proud of.

“This competition provides an opportunity for them to highlight what they like best about Norwich and what they think can be improved.

“We hope that the results will stimulate action to improve the city for everyone.”

Mr Burall said he hoped the contest would help to provoke a discussion about the future of local environment, not just among younger people, but among everyone interested in the future of the city.

He said: “We know that many young people feel that their views and ideas tend to be ignored by decision-makers and we hope that this competition will, in some small way, help to correct this.”

There will be a prize of £50 for the best overall entry and another of £30 for the best entry in the section that does not win the overall prize.

The winners will also be invited to visit the newsroom at the Eastern Daily Press/Norwich Evening News to see how images and illustrations are used.

The best entries may also be used in the Norwich Society’s Aspects of Norwich magazine and reproduced in the Eastern Daily Press/Norwich Evening News.

Entries should be sent to the Norwich Society at norwichsoc@outlook.com. The closing date for entries is Friday, September 7.