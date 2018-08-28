Revamped Norwich shop which breached planning rules should be demolished, says councillor

Councillors will be asked to take enforcement action over the Unthank Road shop redevelopment. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

The redevelopment of a former shop in a Norwich street has breached planning permission, according to council bosses who want to take enforcement action.

Flashback to 2013, when Green city councillor Denise Carlo and others were objecting to the possible demolition of the former Burrell's shop. Photo: Steve Adams Flashback to 2013, when Green city councillor Denise Carlo and others were objecting to the possible demolition of the former Burrell's shop. Photo: Steve Adams

The former Burrell’s ironmongers shop in Unthank Road closed a decade ago, with permission to demolish and replace it with a new building, containing a fish and chip restaurant, shop and a flat, granted in October 2016.

The old building has been knocked down and a new one built. But Norwich City Council officers said it had not been built in line with planning permission.

City councillors will next week be asked to authorise enforcement action - but a local councillor believes they should be looking to get the building demolished.

Officers say the building has been “largely built to the correct external dimensions and in the correct location”, but there have been a string of breaches.

Officers say windows, which are PVC, are of the wrong size, proportion and style and that the shop front, which is also PVC, is “inappropriate”.

They say “low quality red brick”, roof tiles, other windows, gutters and fascia had not been approved before they were used.

In a report which will go before councillors, City Hall planning officer Charlotte Hounsell said: “The windows currently installed are considered to result in harm to the character and appearance of the building and the wider surrounding area.”

And she said: “The shop fronts are of a design and proportions incongruous to the original and out of keeping with those seen in the area and utilise low quality PVC windows.”

Officers had considered whether to ask for demolition, but concluded that would “be neither expedient or proportionate”.

Instead they want councillors to authorise enforcement action which will involve painting the brick, replacing the windows and putting in a new shop front.

But Denise Carlo, Green councillor for Nelson ward, said she was disappointed officers were not recommending demolition.

She said: “Simply painting over the cheap red brick and putting in a new shop front doesn’t get away from the fact that the building is low quality in a prominent location.

“If City Hall just asks for limited changes, it will send a signal to developers and builders that they can get away with poor standards.”