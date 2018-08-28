Major Norwich road will be shut overnight for two weeks

A major Norwich road is to be closed overnight for two weeks so that £180,000 of resurfacing work can be done.

Work on Queens Road, between the St Stephens Street roundabout and Hall Road, is due to begin on Monday (September 17).

Norfolk County Council says that the work will be done in the night, from 7pm to 6am, to minimise disruption.

They say it is expected to take two weeks to complete, so long as the weather is favourable to working.

During the work, Queens Road will be closed, firstly to eastbound traffic and then, after that work is completed, to westbound traffic.

The council says traffic will be diverted via Bracondale, the ring road and Ipswich Road, while the work is done.

Council bosses say businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times and pedestrians will still be able to get through during all the work.

The county council has said it would like to thank people for their patience while the works to replace the existing worn out road surface are carried out.

Drivers who use Queens Road endured months of disruption in the area earlier this year.

Work in the Queens Road/Brazen Gate/All Saints Green/Grove Road of the city started in January - part of a £670,000 Transport for Norwich scheme and continued until April.

The work included: installing a camera to enforce the Grove Road bus gate; replacing the signal crossing on Grove Road with a zebra crossing; a new zebra crossing on Brazen Gate; new cycle lanes in Brazen Gate and All Saints Green and modifications to the pedestrian crossings at Queens Road junction.

During the work, there were road closures, lane closures and temporary traffic lights, while families in Grove Road had to put up with noisy overnight resurfacing work.