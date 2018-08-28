Proposals would see 44 of Norfolk’s 51 children’s centres close

Forty-four of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres could be closed after council bosses finally revealed proposals for a review of the service.

Just seven of the existing children’s centres would remain as bases in each district of the county, but council bosses say it will bring services out of buildings and into the community.

In February, Norfolk County Council agreed that the budget for children’s centres would be halved from £10m to £5, with the contracts for the 12 current providers of the services coming to an end next year.

That decision proved controversial, with more than 5,500 people signing a petition against the decision to review the services.

Up to now, exactly what could happen has not been revealed, although there were suggestions that services could operate in shared community buildings, such as libraries.

The council had maintained it would be “premature” to speculate over whether any centres would close, although they had confirmed services would only focus on pre-school age children.

And the launch of consultation over proposals today revealed the potential scale of closures, although council bosses say it will mean more support can be provided to children and families most in need and reach people who currently do not use services.

The council says schools, village halls, libraries and other buildings would be used to provide the services people currently get at children’s centres.

The seven centres which would remain, as bases for outreach services, if the proposals go through are City and Eaton Children’s Centre in Norwich, Drayton and Taverham Children’s Centre, St Clement’s Children’s Centre in Terrington St Clement, Attleborough Children’s Centre, Long Stratton Children’s Centre, Seagulls Children’s Centre in Great Yarmouth and Holt Children’s Centres.

The 45 others would cease to operate as children’s centres, but council bosses said they could yet still be used by other providers to run services for children and families.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the children’s services committee at County Hall, said: “We want to get the right help to children and families as early as possible and create services that are fit for today’s families. “By spending our money on frontline services, rather than buildings, we’ll be able to provide more focused one-to-one and group support, with a more consistent service across the country.

“About a quarter of those families who live in areas of greatest need are not accessing children’s centres services at the moment and we want to develop a service that gives them that gives them the support and help they need for their children.”

The council stresses, despite the budget specifically to run children’s centres will be halved, it is just one element of a wider programme of transforming children’s services which has seen millions of pounds of investment.

The impact on the staff who work in the children’s centres is not yet clear, but officers gave a pledge that front-line services would be protected.

The consultation is at www.norfolk.gov.uk/childrenscentres and runs until November 9.

Which children’s centres could close under the proposals?

CFM Children’s Centre, Hunter Road, Norwich

Thorpe Hamlet and Heartsease Children’s Centre, Wolfe Road, Norwich

East City and Framingham Earl Children’s Centre, Duckett Close, Norwich

Earlham Early Years Centre, Motum Road, Norwich

Bowthorpe, West Earlham and Costessey Children’s Centre, Humbleyard, Clover Hill, Norwich

North City Children’s Centre, Angel Road Infant School, Angel Road, Norwich

Aylsham and Reepham Children’s Centre, The Pavilion, Sir Williams Lane, Aylsham

Hellesdon Children’s Centre, Horsford Infant School, Holt Road, Horsford

Spixworth and Sprowston Children’s Centre, Sprowston Infant School, Recreation Ground Road. Norwich

Hoveton and Broadland Children’s Centre, Hoveton Youth and Community Centre, Stalham Road, Hoveton

Dussindale Children’s Centre, Woodside Community Base, Witard Road, Norwich

Hunstanton Children’s Centre, Avenue Road, Hunstanton

North Lynn, Gaywood Children’s Centre, Walpole Road, King’s Lynn

Vancouver Children’s Centre, Fairstead Community Centre, Centre Point, King’s Lynn

West Walton Children’s Centre, Ashleigh Infant and Nursery School, School Road, Wisbech

Nar Children’s Centre, St Michael’s Family Centre, Saddlebow Road, King’s Lynn

Downham Market Children’s Centre, Snape Lane, Paradise Road, Downham Market

Methwold Children’s Centre, Old School House, Brandon

Emneth Children’s Centre, Hollycroft Road, Emneth

Watton Children’s Centre, Westfield Infant and Nursery School, West Road, Thetford

Thetford Kingsway Children’s Centre, Kingway, Thetford

Thetford Drake Children’s Centre, Drake Primary School, Fairfields, Thetford

Dereham Central and South Children’s Centre, London Road, East Dereham

Litcham Children’s Centre, Litcham Primary School, Weasenham Road, Litcham

Swaffham Children’s Centre, White Cross Road, Swaffham

Diss Children’s Centre, Diss Infant and Nursery School, Fitzwalter Road, Diss

Harleston Children’s Centre, Harleston Primary School, School Lane, Harleston

Loddon Children’s Centre, Loddon Library Annexe, Church Plain, Loddon

Wymondham Children’s Centre, Ashleigh Infant and Nursery School, Sheffield Road, Wymondham

Hethersett Children’s Centre, Hethersett Woodside Nursery and Infant School, Firs Road, Hethersett

Village Green Children’s Centre, Moorlands Primary Academy, Moorland Way, Belton

Greenacre Children’s Centre, Peggoty Road, Great Yarmouth

Gorleston and Hopton Children’s Centre, Gorleston Library, Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

Great Yarmouth Children’s Centre, The Priory Centre, Priory Plain, Great Yarmouth

Acle Marshes Children’s Centre, Bridewell Lane, Acle

Caister Children’s Centre, Caister Infant Nursery School and Children’s Centre, Kingston Avenue, Caister-on-Sea

Trinity Children’s Centre, Martham Primary and Nursery School, Black Street, Martham

Stalham and Sutton Children’s Centre, Brumstead Road, Stalham

North Walsham Children’s Centre, Manor Road, North Walsham

Mundesley Children’s Centre, Trunch Road, Mundesley

Cromer Children’s Centre, Mill Road, Cromer

Stibbard Children’s Centre, Fulmodeston Road, Stibbard

Fakenham Children’s Centre, Fakenham Gateway Sure Start, Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, Norwich Road, Fakenham

Wells Children’s Centre, Polka Road, Wells-next-the-Sea

Have your say

A series of public drop in events have been planned where people can talk to council staff and have their say.

They all run from 10am to noon, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm

Millennium Library, Norwich - Thursday, October 11

Dereham Library - Monday, October 15

The Pavilion, Old Catton - Tuesday, October 16

Merchant’s Place, Cromer - Tuesday, October 23

Gaywood Library, King’s Lynn - Thursday, October 25

Wymondham Library - Monday, October 29

Great Yarmouth Borough Central Library - Wednesday, November 7