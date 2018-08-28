Plans for more than 300 student flats on Norwich car park submitted

A sketch of what the development at the Barn Road car park could look like. Pic: Alumno Group. Alumno Group

The team behind two of Norwich’s recent large-scale new buildings has lodged its latest bid to develop the city - a block of 302 student homes above a car park.

The Barn Road car park, where accommodation for 300 students could be built. Pic: Archant. The Barn Road car park, where accommodation for 300 students could be built. Pic: Archant.

Student accommodation providers Alumno Group, the developers responsible for the student flats on All Saints’ Green and the soon-to-be-completed Pablo Fanque House, revealed its intention to build above Barn Road car park earlier this year.

Now, the plans have been formally lodged to Norwich City Council - plans which would see the car park, which is behind the former Toys R Us, kept as a council facility.

Instead, developers plan to incorporate the car park into the building’s ground floor and retain it for public use.

The plans do, however, only account for 128 spaces, 19 fewer than the facility currently offers.

Pablo Fanque House in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant Pablo Fanque House in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

The plans say this reduction is to allow for cycle storage for students living in the block - though no resident parking is to be provided.

Speaking in June, David Campbell, managing director at Alumno, said: “This project will redevelop an important entry point to the city centre, re-provide and modernise the existing parking capacity, whilst at the same time providing state of the art modern accommodation for students studying in Norwich.

“Students form an increasingly important part of the fabric and diverse nature of the community in Norwich, and with this development we hope to continue to contribute to that rich vibrancy whilst supporting the local economy.”

The building will include a range of social amenities for the students living there, including a common room, cinema and gymnasium on its first floor, with four storeys of living space above this.

It will include 302 rooms in total, 189 bedrooms and 113 studio flats, with nine of the bedrooms being wheelchair accessible. The studio flats would include a built-in wardrobe and en suite toilet and shower facilities.

The developers have also worked with the same architects as its previous buildings, Carson and Partners.

All Saints Green student accommodation opened in 2016, while Pablo Fanque House, on the former Mecca Bingo site, is scheduled to be completed this month.