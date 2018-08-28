Norwich pub applies for outdoor seating

The Pig and Whistle is looking to bring in outdoor seating in front of the pub. Picture: Greta Levy Archant

A pub is looking to become the latest business to make use of the outdoor space created by the pedestrianisation of Norwich city centre.

The Pig and Whistle, on All Saints’ Green, has lodged an application with Norwich City Council to add tables and chairs at the front of the pub, providing seating for up to 18 customers.

It is a bid which previously may not have been possible prior to the £3.3m pedestrianisation of the area, which also encompasses Westlegate.

The application, which will be considered by the city council in due course, looks to place seven folding tables on the pavement in front of the pub, along with 18 seats and nine barriers.

It states the “café-style” barriers would be used to partition the seating area from passing pedestrians.

If successful, it would be the latest development in the changing face of the area, which has been closed to traffic since last summer.

Since then, the area has been transformed, with various new businesses arriving and plans agreed for flats above the parade of shops on Westlegate.

All Saints’ Green in particular has also been used as an entertainment space, with live music held on Thursday evenings.

Speaking after the flats plan was approved earlier in August, Mike Stonard, the city council’s cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth said: “Personally, I think the area is a much more pleasant place to be now, and is no longer just an area people pass through.

“It [the pedestrianisation] has given it a new cosmopolitan feel and has made it an area for Norwich to really be proud of.”

If the application is successful, the Pig and Whistle would not be the first business in this area to have outdoor seating, with Warings café on Westlegate also offering this provision.

The pub closed for almost a month last December for renovations, which including changing its interior and repainting the front of the building.

The renovation also saw the second floor of the pub closed off to the public, to allow it to be converted to living space for the landlord.