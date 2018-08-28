New parking permit charges and zone to be discussed by city council committee

City-dwellers making use of permit zones may soon face a greater cost to park outside their homes.

Council bosses at City Hall have recommended an increase in the price of permit parking for residents living in the city area by £3 per year.

The increase, which will see an extra 25p added to the monthly cost of permits, is estimated to raise in the region of £45,000 for the council.

This amount, officers say, is required to cover the overheads of running the council’s permit scheme.

A report going in front of the city council’s highways committee next week says: “Charges for permits are expected to cover the full costs of operating, maintaining and altering the permit parking schemes, and although the situation has improved since the last review [in 2016] there is still some way to go to fully recover costs.

“In the event that any surplus is made, this will be used to support other transport projects in Norwich.”

The proposed new annual charges for permits are as follows:

Short vehicles (under 3.92m) blue badge holders and visitor permits: £24.60 (currently £21.60)

Medium vehicles (between 3.92m and 4.45m): £37.80 (currently £34.20)

Long vehicles (longer than 4.45m): £53.40 (currently £49.80)

Meanwhile, a number of roads in the Lakenham area could be in line for new permit zones, which will limit daytime parking in the area. Earlier in the year, the council held a consultation into the parking situation of several roads in the area, with the view of bringing in new regulations.

A separate report to the same committee provides the results of this consultation, including recommendations for new zones.

The following stretches of roads have been recommended for permit parking between 8am and 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Abbot Road

Elwyn Road

Gamewell Close

Hall Road (sections of)

Latimer Road

Randolf Road

Other roads were also considered, including Beeching Close, Coke Road and Springbank, but were not recommended.

Members of the highways committee will discuss reports on both the new fees and the new permit zones on Thursday, September 20.