Norwich sky lantern ban agreed by city councillors

Sky lanterns can no longer be launched from land or properties owned by Norwich City Council. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying. Archant

The launch of sky lanterns and foil-coated balloon releases will no longer be permitted on land and properties owned by Norwich City Council after councillors voted for a ban.

City Hall’s cabinet tonight agreed to the ban, which builds on a ban on balloon releases from city council land in the late 1980s.

Kevin Maguire, City Hall’s cabinet member for safe city environment, said: “It’s so attractive, visually, to do these launches, but people do not always think about the effects that will have on the environment and to wildlife, as well as the health and safety issues.”

He said it would have been useful if the government had taken a lead and banned them outright and all the council could do was ban their release on land and properties which are owned by the local authority.

Green group leader Denise Carlo, who raised a question about the issue last month, said: “This is very welcome.”