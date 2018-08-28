Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich sky lantern ban agreed by city councillors

PUBLISHED: 19:23 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:26 12 September 2018

Sky lanterns can no longer be launched from land or properties owned by Norwich City Council. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying.

Sky lanterns can no longer be launched from land or properties owned by Norwich City Council. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying.

Archant

The launch of sky lanterns and foil-coated balloon releases will no longer be permitted on land and properties owned by Norwich City Council after councillors voted for a ban.

City Hall’s cabinet tonight agreed to the ban, which builds on a ban on balloon releases from city council land in the late 1980s.

Kevin Maguire, City Hall’s cabinet member for safe city environment, said: “It’s so attractive, visually, to do these launches, but people do not always think about the effects that will have on the environment and to wildlife, as well as the health and safety issues.”

He said it would have been useful if the government had taken a lead and banned them outright and all the council could do was ban their release on land and properties which are owned by the local authority.

Green group leader Denise Carlo, who raised a question about the issue last month, said: “This is very welcome.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to Norwich nightclub director found dead in city

Ibish Peri (second from right) with Dawn, Steve and Dogan Peri at the former Rocco's nightclub. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Man found dead in property above city nightclub

Police have been called to a property in Prince of Wales road. Picture: Staff

Updated: ‘We wish we didn’t live here’ - Neighbours react after Norwich ‘hunting knife’ stabbing

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

‘A true gent’ - flood of touching tributes for Norwich nightclub owner

Tributes to Ibish Peri outside Norwich nightclub. Photo: Submitted

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide