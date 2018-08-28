Search

Decision over 20mph limits for hundreds of Norwich streets

PUBLISHED: 08:32 17 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:32 17 September 2018

There could soon more road sin Norwich with 20mph limits. Picture Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Archant

Speed limits will be cut to 20mph in hundreds more streets in Norwich, if councillors agree to the move on Thursday.

James Wright, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton and leader of the Lib Dem group at City Hall. Pic: Stuart McPherson.James Wright, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton and leader of the Lib Dem group at City Hall. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

Councillors are asked to agree to lower the limits in more than 300 streets in Lakenham, Tuckwood, Eaton, Catton Grove and Fiddlewood.

Council officers say the move, which would cost £300,000, will improve safety, particularly along the blue and yellow pedalways.

But people in Eaton were concerned the proposals there were, as one resident put it, “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

They said Greenways and Church Lane did not need traffic calming, so officers have suggested the 20mph limit there would be for an experimental period. James Wright, Eaton city councillor, said that was a sensible way forward.

Proposals in Lakenham have also been controversial.

Families have started a petition because of a move to put double yellow lines in Theobald Road.

