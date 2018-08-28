Free city parking on evenings and Sundays may be coming to an end

Free city parking on evenings and Sundays may be abolished, Norwich City Council has revealed.

However, the cost of parking on the roadside is likely to be frozen for the next year.

A report to be considered next week recommends no further change is made to the city’s street side parking spots.

A review of Norwich City Council’s on-street parking charges goes before its highways committee on Thursday, September 20 and officers are recommending members agree not to increase the charges in the next year.

This time last year the committee agreed to introduce a 50p flat rate at the beginning of stays, which came into effect in May.

However, the report also warns of the possibility of charging for evenings and Sundays in the coming years.

It says: “As part of the forthcoming update of the Transport for Norwich Strategy, charging on-street in the evening and on Sundays is expected to be considered.”