Limits on adult entertainment venues could be brought in by Norwich City Council

Sugar and Spice American Style Table Dancing, Prince of Wales road, Norwich. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Limits on the number of sexual entertainment venues in Norwich could soon come into effect, as the city council looks to update its policy.

At a meeting of the council’s licensing committee next week, members will consider whether they should make changes to its current system of granting licences to venues offering adult entertainment.

These venues include sex shops, lap dancing clubs and sex cinemas, all of which require a licence to operate.

Members will run the rule over a new draft policy, which includes bringing in maximum numbers for venues in the city.

Under these limitations, a maximum of three sex establishments would be permitted in the areas of the city identified as ‘late-night activity zones’ - the Prince of Wales Road and Riverside areas.

There would then also be a maximum of one venue outside of this area in the city centre and one in city council areas outside of the centre.

The draft policy says: “In recognising that different parts of the city have different characteristics, the authority has imposed a limit on the number of premises that may be licensed in a given area, and will treat each application upon its own merits.”

As it stands, there are currently four sexual entertainment venues in the city council’s area and one sex shop.

However, the current offering would not exceed the limitations, as at least one of the venues - Platinum Lace on Dove Street - is outside of the late night activity zone.

One of the four was issued in April, when licensing committee members unanimously agreed to grant a licence for a new club on Prince of Wales Road called Pure Gold.

The new venue opened in the place of the former Bar 52, under the same ownership.

The move comes after committee members expressed a wish to consider updating the policy at a meeting held on September 8, 2017.

The committee will consider the proposed changes at a meeting on Thursday, September 6. If they agree a consultation will then be held into whether to adopt the tweaked policy.