Norwich Castle Museum gives children chance to go medieval with new ‘Knight Club’

A series of events giving children a chance to become knights in training is being launched at Norwich Castle.

Knight Club is a new offering from the Norfolk Museums Service, which aims to pair physical activity with learning about medieval combat.

The action-packed club will see children invited to become knights in training, learning the secrets of medieval armour and battle techniques.

Open to both boys and girls, the activity will be set across six two-hour long sessions, in which youngsters learn the customs of medieval knights.

As well as teaching its members about medieval battle, there will also be focus on chivalry, sportsmanship and dance from the middle ages.

The club is a part of the castle’s successful bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop its Gateway to Medieval England project - which has also seen upgrades to its Norman keep.

It is the latest part of the developmental phase of the project, which has allowed to team to test run a variety of medieval-themed education activities over the past 18 months.

Anna McCarthy, events and programme manager at the castle, said: “In the course of developing a full activity plan for the Gateway to Medieval England project, the knight has proved an incredible popular figure with our audience, so we are using them as ‘friendly’ faces of the period.

“Knight Club allows us to build on popular sessions we ran last year offering knight combat activities, which were hugely enjoyed by participants - girls just as much as boys.

“We are grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund and players of the National Lottery, whose support has allowed us to offer this exciting new club.”

The club, which will be hosted at the Castle Museum, is open to children aged between eight and 11 years old, with the first session due to be held on Saturday, September 29.

Parents wishing for their children to take part in the initiative, which costs £60 for all six sessions, must book in advance.

Bookings can be made be contacting Tessa North on 01603 493636 or by emailing norwichcastle.bookings@norfolk.gov.uk