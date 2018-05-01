Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk recycling centre could get £150,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 13:20 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 27 August 2018

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly .

Strumpshaw Recycling Centre could get a revamp. Photo: Antony Kelly .

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Extra space could be freed-up for cars to manoeuvre at a Norfolk recycling centre if a £150,000 revamp gets the green light.

Proposals for the centre at Stone Lane in Strumpshaw would see improvements to the concrete hardstanding, fencing and drainage.

And a reorganisation of part of the site to allow more storage space would create more room for cars to pull into and out of the site, say Norfolk County Council bosses.

They say the site would remain open to the public if the work goes ahead. It would cost £150,000 and work would take place in spring next year.

The council says, if it does go ahead, there would still be the same number of containers, while visitor numbers and vehicles using the site would be likely to remain the same.

Consultation on the plans is open until next Monday and can be found at http://eplanning.norfolk.gov.uk by searching for application number c/5/2018/5006.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

A Norwich Greggs is to close, but will be re-opening just a stone's throw away. Pic: PA Wire

10 things to do in Norwich this Bank Holiday weekend

Main stage event at the dog show. Picture: All About Dogs

Updated: Sushi and sake festival organisers respond to complaints about Norwich event

Hundreds of people filled OPEN, at Bank Plain, on Saturday to sample a wide variety of food on offer. Photo: Luke Powell

Homeless teen who had been raped didn’t get help from council for months

The teenager was not offered suitable accommodation until a solicitor threatened the council with legal action. File photo posed by model: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Owner’s £145,000 fight with taxman after car crashes into his pub

Damage to the Brick Kilns pub at Little Plumstead after a car crashed into the wall. Pub owner Paul Anderson-Cowles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists