Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Early help for children and families to grow as council department shifts focus

PUBLISHED: 16:48 11 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 11 September 2018

Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Penny Carpenter, chair of Norfolk County Council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

A new approach focusing on prevention before the need for serious intervention is being adopted by those responsible for caring for the county’s most vulnerable children.

Sara Tough. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilSara Tough. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council has unveiled a host of new initiatives for its children’s services team, geared at giving the quickest possible response to young people and families needing their support.

The department is placing its focus on “front door” service, aiming to help to those who need it as early as possible.

A year on from County Hall agreeing a £12m investment programme in the department, children’s services bosses have revealed a range of ways they are looking to take the services forward. Among these the council will be investing in higher-quality accommodation for care leavers, looking to offer greater support to foster carers and involving senior social workers in earlier stages of its services. Alongside these measures, the department is also reviewing its relationship with partner organisations - including the police - aiming to create stronger links to ensure the right support is offered at the earliest possible time.

Penny Carpenter, chairman of the children’s services committee, said: “We want children in Norfolk to get the help they need as early as possible - this is better for children, better for families and a better use of our funding.

“Children and families should be able to get the right help as soon as they need it – we don’t want them to have to wait until their family is in crisis.”

Council bosses have worked with David Thorpe, a professor who has helped other councils transform their children’s social services, on the changes.

Sara Tough, director of the children’s services department, described the scheme as being like a jigsaw, with several different aspects working together for the same desired outcome.

James Wilson, the programme’s lead officer, told committee members the transformation would take on “a systematic approach”, aiming to reduce the number of children and families requiring high end levels of support.

Ms Tough added: “The key thing will be the relationship between everyone involved - it is an initiative to make things as simple and effective as they can be.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two suspects flee stabbing in Norwich on pedal bikes

Angel Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Murdered woman repeatedly hit in head with hammer after asking neighbour to turn music down

Flat (bottom) in Godric Place where Daniel Williams lived. PIC: Peter Walsh

Video: Amanda Holden arrives at Jake Humphrey’s 40th party in Norwich by helicopter

Jack and Chris Reeve of Talk Norwich City with Amanda Holden at Jake Humphrey's 40th birthday Credit: Instagram/@chrisreevo

Video: Bucket List loaded fries stall opens in Norwich

Cheddar fondue, crispy onions and BBQ sauce (left) and chicken satay, pickled cucumber and peanuts (right) at Bucket List in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norwich vlogger to enter Big Brother house

Presenter Emma Willis during the live final of Celebrity Big Brother at Elstree Studios. Picture Ian West/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists