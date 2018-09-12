‘Landmark’ Norwich spa and hotel could open late next year

Plans have been lodged for a 'landmark' lesiure development in Surrey Street, featuring a spa, boutique hotel, restaurant and cafe. Pic: Hudson Architects. Hudson Architects

The developer behind a ‘landmark’ leisure development in the centre of Norwich has said he is optimistic it will be open for business late next year.

Planning permission for a new restaurant, cafe, spa and boutique hotel just a stone’s throw away from Norwich Bus Station, was granted in March.

Norwich City Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the plans for the site of the old bus station ticket office in Surrey Street.

That ticket office. built in the Art Deco style in the 1930s, was demolished in the 2000s.

Dennis Bacon, who owns 38 St Giles Street boutique bed and breakfast, is behind the proposal.

His plans includes a restaurant and separate cafe on the ground floor, a day spa on the first floor, a 26 bed boutique hotel on the second and third floors and a penthouse apartment on the fourth floor.

Mr Bacon had said the scheme, which would create 50 jobs - 30 full-time and 20 part-time - would be a ‘landmark’ development.

He said: “It just seemed to me, that, rather than try a development of apartments, I would try something different.

“I think we are reaching saturation point when it comes to student accommodation in the city centre and I wanted to create something remarkable.”

Work has yet to start on the site, and Mr Bacon said he was still working on the final concept to ensure it works as he envisaged.

He said: “All parts of the developed site need to operate in unison and be consistent with a theme that quite genuinely takes what’s on offer in Norwich to a new level.”

But he said he remained hopeful the complex would open late next year.

And it could lead to spa wars in the city centre.

A new thermal spa is set to open later this year above Nando’s in Red Lion Street.

That development, called the City Escapes Spa will feature a mud chamber, eight treatment rooms for facials and massages, a spa-pool, monsoon showers and a restaurant serving healthy lunches and afternoon teas.

Mustapha Conteh, 33, who already owns Head and Soul Beauty Salon on Red Lion Street said he had spotted a gap in the market for a health spa.

The Thai Herbal Spa, which used to be based in the building, closed down in 2014.