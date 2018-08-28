‘I feel a mug for falling for it’ - Jake Humphrey backs second Brexit vote

Television presenter Jake Humphrey has backed calls for a second vote on Brexit stating that ‘what we voted for is now not being offered.”

In response to a video posted by historian Dan Snow on the People’s Vote UK Twitter page, where he stated “the people need to be in charge of this decision”, the presenter from Norfolk demanded a second vote and said he felt he had been lied to.

He tweeted: “I am 100% with Dan Snow on this. What we voted for is now not what is being offered. I feel lied to, I feel a mug for falling for it...we must, as a nation, demand a second vote before we stumble into something that will hit us and our kids hard.”

His remarks sparked a debate on Twitter with more than 1,000 people replying to the tweet.

It comes as Boris Johnson claimed that Theresa May’s Brexit strategy has put the UK constitution in a “suicide vest” and handed the detonator to Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

The former foreign secretary’s comments provoked an immediate backlash from Tory critics in the latest sign of the bitter Conservative divide over Brexit and the future leadership of the party.

Mr Johnson’s latest assault on Mrs May’s handling of negotiations with Brussels will fuel speculation about his own leadership ambitions.

He quit the Cabinet in opposition to Mrs May’s Chequers plan which would see the UK remain closely aligned with EU rules on goods.

Writing in the Mail On Sunday, he said: “At every stage in the talks so far, Brussels gets what Brussels wants.

“We have agreed to the EU’s timetable; we have agreed to hand over £39 billion, for nothing in return.

“Under the Chequers proposal we are set to agree to accept their rules - forever - with no say on the making of those rules.

“It is a humiliation. We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla.”

He also lashed out at the Northern Ireland “backstop” - the measure aimed at making sure there is no hard border with Ireland.

Under the EU’s version of the plan, if no trade deal with the UK resolved the issue, Northern Ireland would effectively remain part of the single market.

Mr Johnson said: “We have opened ourselves to perpetual political blackmail. We have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution - and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier.

“We have given him a jemmy with which Brussels can choose - at any time - to crack apart the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

The UK’s alternative backstop and the Chequers plan would both mean “agreeing to take EU rules, with no say on those rules”, leaving the country a “vassal state”.

He said: “We have managed to reduce the great British Brexit to two appalling options: either we must divide the Union, or the whole country must accept EU law forever.”

Mr Johnson said there are “far better technical solutions” to the Irish border issue.

The remarks came on the same day that the head of the TUC said that the public should have a say on the terms of the Brexit deal through a “popular vote”.

Frances O’Grady said unions would never negotiate a deal and not consult members.

Speaking on BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show, she said time was running out to avoid “crashing out” of the EU.

“That would be an absolute disaster for the people we represent. If we don’t get a deal that working people need, the TUC will be throwing its full weight behind a campaign for a popular vote so that people have a say.”

The TUC general secretary said a deal which included staying with the customs union and single market would be the best way to protect people’s livelihoods.

She added: “Trust in the Government to deliver a good deal is nose-diving.”

With Monday marking just 200 days until the UK’s exit from the EU, Mr Johnson’s successor as Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt pleaded for Tories to get behind Mrs May and the Chequers plan.

Ahead of a potentially difficult Conservative Party conference, Mr Hunt said the Prime Minister’s efforts to achieve the best outcome for Britain “will be greatly strengthened if we are united behind her”.

In a Mail On Sunday article, he said: “We should not rush to judgment on a deal that is still under negotiation.

“Nor should we assume that unacceptable further concessions will ‘inevitably’ be made on the Chequers proposals. I know this Prime Minister and she would never recommend a deal inconsistent with what the country voted for.”

In a pointed remark apparently aimed at Brexiteers, he added: “Nobody else has a detailed plan that both delivers on the instruction of the British people and has a chance of succeeding in the negotiations.”