Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How Norwich’s carbon footprint has shrunk by almost a half in the past decade

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 August 2018

A bus on Castle Meadow, Norwich, which was made a low emissions zone in 2008. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A bus on Castle Meadow, Norwich, which was made a low emissions zone in 2008. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

People in Norwich are creating almost half as much carbon emissions as they were a decade ago, the city council has claimed.

Ten years after a vow to reduce the city’s carbon footprint, Norwich City Council say it is living up to its promise.

In 2008, a joint initiative between the city council and Norfolk County Council was introduced, with the purpose to reduce to CO2 emissions created in the city area.

Included in this was a low emission zone at Castle Meadow and other measures designed to limit this environmental impact.

A decade on and the city council says the CO2 emissions per head in the city is down by more than 40pc.

This figure comes from the latest central government statistics released, which were published in June analysing the period between 2005 and 2016.

The data shows in 2005 the city created 6.9 tonnes of CO2 emissions per person, while by 2016 this had dropped to 3.8 tonnes per head.

The council has also said its emissions are down in all three measures used to assess carbon impact; industry and commercial, domestic and transport emissions.

Between 2005 and 2016, industry emissions were reduced by 50pc, domestic 34pc and transport emissions by close to 11pc.

A spokesman for the city council said: “While, of course, the city council alone is not solely responsible for the fight in tackling the issue of reducing carbon emissions, we are incredibly proud of the contribution we do make in this regard.

“Not only does Norwich produce fewer emissions per person than the Norfolk average, but we are also below the nation average.

“We will continue to invest time, resource and energy in sustainable projects that reduce our carbon footprint and encourage others to do the same- such as the ground-breaking Passivhaus home-building project and investment in sustainable transport.”

However, members of the city’s Green Party group have said they feel more can still be done to reduce the city’s environmental impact.

Green councillor Martin Schmierer said: “On a personal level, I do wish more was being done, for example it would be wonderful if we could look into cleaner public transport.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian street food restaurant

The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Zumba teacher keeps spirits high by exercising in hospital while undergoing treatment for rare form of leukaemia

Lucia Alba, Norwich Salsation instructor.. Picture: Supplied

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists