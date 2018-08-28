Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Figures reveal big differences in cycling popularity across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:57 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:57 09 September 2018

Figures have shown big difference to cycyling rates across Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Figures have shown big difference to cycyling rates across Norfolk. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Archant

Campaigners have urged action to make cycling easier and safer after big differences in its popularity across Norfolk were revealed by new figures.

Part of the cycle path between Gaywood Road and Edward Benefer Way in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.Part of the cycle path between Gaywood Road and Edward Benefer Way in King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One in six people in Norfolk cycle at least once a week, the results of an annual survey by the Department for Transport show.

In Norfolk there were 3,212 respondents, who answered questions about their travel habits. Of those, 16% said they cycled at least once a week, which is above the England average.

However the results revealed big differences. In Norwich, where cyclists have seen the benefits of £14.1 million worth of funding across the city’s seven cycle routes, called ‘Pedalways’, a quarter of people used their bikes at least once a week with 20% using them to commute.

In contrast King’s Lynn and West Norfolk only one in nine respondents cycled at least once a week, while in North Norfolk the figures was 12%. The popularity of cycling in both areas had actually fallen compared with the same survey in 2015-16.

One of the new cycle lanes on Golden Ball Street in Norwich. Picture: Denise BradleyOne of the new cycle lanes on Golden Ball Street in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

MJ Ray, planning consultant with King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Bike Users’ Group, which campaigns for better cycling infrastructure, said: “Five years ago West Norfolk was the borough with the most cycling but over that time Norwich has come up and we have fallen away.

“There has been a lot of investment in Norwich particularly with Pedalways and also over in Great Yarmouth with Pushing Ahead, whereas the west and north of the county as far as I can tell has just been left to crumble.”

One in seven people in Great Yarmouth cycle at least once a week, the figures show, but this is a 30% increase from the last survey.

Xavier Brice, of Sustrans, the walking and cycling charity, said: “This confirms what is already widely known – that good quality cycling infrastructure combined with behaviour change programmes is responsible for increased cycling uptake.

Cyclists can now ride down more Norwich city centre's streets. Picture: Dan GrimmerCyclists can now ride down more Norwich city centre's streets. Picture: Dan Grimmer

“Protected cycling infrastructure also helps break down a barrier for those people who don’t cycle because of safety reasons, a number one concern according to the data.”

In South Norfolk found 17% said they cycled at least once a week, but only eight per cent commuted by bike; while in Waveney the figures were slightly higher at 19% and 10%.

In Broadland and Breckland 14% said they cycled at least once a week, both were increases on the pervious survey.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Heroin and cocaine dealers jailed for total of 27 years for plying trade in Norwich

From left to right top to bottom, Richard Law, Ben Matthews, Mark Wheatland, Rufin Mwamba Kongolo, Michael Katnidi, Manley Vidal and Neil Brewster. The seven were jailed for a combined 27 years for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Boy, 14, arrested over knife-point robbery in Norwich

There has been a knife point robbery on New Botolph Street in Norwich. Picture Google Maps.

Person arrested after standing next to police officers in shop smelling of cannabis

The driver of the car was arrested having failed a cocaine wipe. Picture: Norwich Police/Twitter

‘I feel a mug for falling for it’ - Jake Humphrey backs second Brexit vote

Jake Humphrey has backed a second vote on Brexit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First to make changes to some of its bus services in and out of Norwich

First buses is launching the Purple line 38A service from Norwich to South Norfolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists