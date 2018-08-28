Norwich road set for major changes in £1.7m schemes

Cyclists look set to benefit from two schemes which would see £2.5m of changes to Norwich’s Earlham Road.

Councillors are being asked to agree £1.7m of changes to Earlham Road, with new cycle lanes, improved crossing and a 20mph speed limit on a section between Christchurch Road and Heigham Road.

There would also be changes to the roundabout where Earlham Road and the ring road meet, with redesigns to make it safer for people on bicycles.

And the Norwich highways agency committee will also be asked to agree to £750,000 changes to the Fiveways roundabout. There would be new shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, while the lanes on the roundabout would be narrowed to slow traffic.

Earlier this year, the Department for Transport awarded just over £1.7m towards the two schemes. If permission is granted, work on both the schemes would take place next year.