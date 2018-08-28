Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dualling the A47 would make closures due to accidents less likely, say police

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 September 2018

Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Dualling the A47 would make accidents less likely to close the whole road, according to Norfolk Police.

Chris Hinitt, serious collision investigation team and road safety inspector with the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said it is always a challenge to work on a single carriageway following a crash.

He said: “When you first arrive on your first priority is to save lives and do life preserving. In some accidents we can close one lane and keep the other lane open.

“It is always a challenge if we have to work on a single carriageway road where there has been a collision. A big long section of the A12 and A47 are single carriageway and quite often an accident will block the whole road.”

He added: “The straight parts of the A47 and A12 encourage people to go on the speed limit or over the limit and if you have a collision the chances are they are likely to be more impactful and close the road.

“If you have got a two lane carriageway like the A11 and A12 then you would get they option of partially closing the road rather than fully closing it because we have more to work with.”

The cost of a fatal accident on Britain’s road is estimated to cost more than £2m according to the most recent statistics from the Department for Transport, with the prevention of a serious collision worth nearly £250,000 per accident.

For the police, their first priority after saving lives remains safety, regardless of the impact closing a road might have on other road users.

Insp. Hinitt said: “You can have a dual carriageway road that has only two lanes with a barrier down the middle and we don’t get a lot of that on the A47.

“If we have to work on a collision the problem is that you have other cars coming the other way and is that safe for the staff?”

He added: “We are acutely aware that they are really important for business and the community and the knock on effect of closing that road will have knock on effects for places nearby as well.

“It is always in the forefront of our minds to open the road as quickly as possible but what we won’t do is sacrifice the evidence because I don’t want to go to a family and say I needed to open the road so someone could get home and I couldn’t get the evidence.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: ‘Children should eat what they are given’ - Norwich restaurateur defends TripAdvisor takedowns

Mario Luchai, owner of Trattoria Rustica responded to a Trip Advisor review criticising them for not having a children's menu by telling them 'no restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets' Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Woman who stripped in public before punching a paramedic and spitting at police had taken cocktail of drugs

Barrack Street in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Sisters open new garden centre in Norwich cafe

Lisa and Sarah Bolingbroke set up The Watering Can in Norwich earlier this year, and are looking for business. PHOTO: Lisa Bolingbroke

Parents say new pick-up and drop-off scheme at Norwich school is ‘chaos’

Norwich Primary Academy, on Clarkson Road. Picture: Google

Woman hoping to open Norwich’s first vegan supermarket is £45 into £80k crowdfunding target

Gemma Everett wants to open a vegan supermarket in Norwich. Photo: Gemma Everett

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists