Cyclists can now ride through more of Norwich city centre’s pedestrianised streets

Cyclists can now ride through pedestrianised Norwich city centre streets, after changes agreed last year were brought in.

Until now, cyclists had not been permitted to ride down a string of streets, such as Gentleman’s Walk, Davey Place and White Lion Street between 10am and 5pm and were not allowed to cycle on London Street or Lower Goat Lane at all.

However, last year, members of Norwich highways agency committee, made up of city and county councillors, agreed to open up streets to cyclists at all times.

The necessary orders to allow that to happen have now been made and signs have been put up in streets making clear cyclists are allowed to use them.

Mike Stonard, vice chair of Norwich highways agency committee and Norwich City Council cabinet member for transport, said: “The changes to access currently coming into effect mean that we have a clear and consistent approach to cycling across the city centre.

“Previous restrictions were developed over many years and varied across adjoining streets, so I’m sure this will be a welcome change for those visiting Norwich by bike.

“This approach has worked well in other cities, with cyclists and pedestrians sharing streets successfully, but we will be following up in coming weeks with some additional ‘share with care’ notices to help highlight the change and remind people to look out for each other.”

The council had said accidents between pedestrians and cyclists are very rare in pedestrianised areas and the proposals are in line with government recommendations.

The Norwich Cycling Campaign, had backed the changes, saying that responsible cyclists would use common sense when riding through pedestrianised areas.

They posted on their Facebook page that it was “fantastic” news that London Street was now open to people on bicycles.

But they reminded riders: “It’s a busy pedestrian street during the day.

“If cycling there, be considerate and polite with pedestrians and keep your speed to a walking pace. Be patient.

“If considering cycling through this area at busy commercial hours, perhaps it will be quicker along an alternative route like St Andrews Street or Castle Meadow.”