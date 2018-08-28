‘It is a great shame’ - plans to convert former Cock pub in Lakenham into houses approved

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights Emma Knights

The plight of the pub trade has been rued by councillors, as they gave approval to plans to turn a former city local into homes.

The Cock in Lakenham, which stood on the bank of the River Yare for centuries, will soon make way for three houses, after permission was granted to the scheme by the council’s planning committee on Thursday.

However, the decision did not come without disappointment from committee members.

Keith Driver, chairman of the committee, said: “It is a great shame the pub by the river was lost and it is a shame the community did not use it enough when it was open.”

James Wright, Lib Dem councillor, said he was also disappointed, but added: “It is better houses than an unused pub.”

With approval granted, the pub, which is a listed building, will be converted into a home, with two further houses to be built on its former car park.