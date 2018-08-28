Search

Urgent repairs will close busy lifting bridge in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:03 05 September 2018

Carrow Road lifting bridge. PHOTO: Google Maps

Carrow Road lifting bridge. PHOTO: Google Maps

Google Maps

A number of defects in need of urgent repair have been found in a lifting bridge on a busy Norwich road.

Works will be carried out this weekend on Carrow Road lifting Bridge after defects were found in the timber decking carriageway surfacing.

To minimise disruption the work, costing £18,000 will be carried out in the evening and overnight.

Weather permitting the road will be closed from 7pm on Saturday, September 8, until 7am on Sunday, September 9.

A signed diversion route will be in place and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times.

If the repairs cannot be carried out during the above times due to poor weather, another evening and overnight closure has also been provisionally booked from 7pm on September 15 to 7am on September 16.

The County Council is currently investigating long term measures to reduce the amount of deck maintenance works required at this bridge and it is possible that improvements could be carried out next year.

No decisions have yet been made on the long term plans however any necessary closures would be widely publicised nearer the time.

For further information contact Shaun Dean, bridge team manager on 0344 800 8020.

Up-to-date information about roadworks in Norfolk is available on the County Council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roadworks

