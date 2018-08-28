Popular café at Norwich prison told to move its entrance in council action

The Café Britannia. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A popular café based at Norwich prison has been told it must create a new pedestrian entrance, after complaints from neighbours prompted council action.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City Council has taken enforcement action against Café Britannia after receiving complaints about how the enterprise has impacted residents of Britannia Road.

The changes will allow the café - which offers work experience to inmates - to continue operating, after members opted against closing the site. Closure was presented to the council’s planning committee on Thursday as one of three options, though officers did recommend members not to take it.

Instead, the café’s future has been safeguarded with a range of provisions to minimise its impact on the surrounding area.

The café must install a new pedestrian entrance closer to its front door, improve its cycle access and limit business hours to between 7.30am and 10pm - times it already does not open outside of.