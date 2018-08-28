Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council looks to crackdown on dog fouling after issuing just two fines from 368 complaints

PUBLISHED: 12:26 17 September 2018

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets could soon be facing tougher fines, as one of the region’s councils looks to crack down on the issue.

In the past five years, Broadland District Council received 368 complaints about dog fouling - but only two of these resulted in fines being issued.

In order to tackle this, council bosses are seeking greater enforcement powers, which would remove loopholes from the council’s current policy.

As it stands, certain areas of the district are immune from dog fouling regulations, meaning walkers are not duty bound to collect their pet’s mess if it is abandoned on certain types of land.

These lands include marsh, moor, heath and woodland, along with roads that have a speed limit of more than 40mph.

However, under the proposals - which go before the council’s environment panel this week - these exemptions would be removed.

The council is looking to enforce a public spaces protection order, which would allow it to over-rule the exemptions and secure a great number of convictions.

In a report to councillors, environmental protection manager Tony Garland said the exemptions had prevent action being taken by officers in the past.

He said: “This does not prevent it posing a health risk to members of the public who are likely to come into contact with it.

“It has been felt for some time that the exemptions hinder the work in pursuing irresponsible dog owners.”

Mr Garland added: “Under current legislation, villages with national speed limits are not subject to dog fouling legislation. Nevertheless residents are just as likely to come into contact with dog faeces. Complaints are often received from such areas but are unable to be followed up.”

The order would also make it possible for the council to double its fixed penalty notice to offenders, from £50 to £100.

Currently, if somebody is seen to have ignored their dog’s business they can either accept a £50 penalty or contest the council in court.

If committee members agree to the proposals, the council will then need to consult with partners including the police, County Hall and town and parish councils.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four people charged after Norwich city centre knife-point robbery

Norfolk police have sealed off part of All Saints Green in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant.

Video: Hundreds attend emotional candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri

Hundreds of people attend the candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub owner Ibish Peri.

Revealed: Norfolk and Suffolk police have high powered rifle in case rhino escapes from zoo

A rhino in the plains of Africa enclosure at Africa Alive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Updated: Investigation underway following ‘unexplained death’ near Norwich city centre pub

Police at the scene of an unexplained death in Old Post Office Court in Norwich. Picture: Luke Powell

Do you know him? Police release CCTV image after fight in Norwich

Police have released CCTV images after an altercation in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide