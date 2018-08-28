Search

Busy route into city centre partially blocked by emergency works

PUBLISHED: 18:55 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:55 05 September 2018

UK Power Networks are working to fix a power cable on Bracondale. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

UK Power Networks are working to fix a power cable on Bracondale. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A busy route into Norwich has been partially blocked by emergency works.

The junction of Bracondale and King Street. PHOTO: Sophie SmithThe junction of Bracondale and King Street. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Workmen from UK Power Networks have been at the site on Bracondale, by the junction with King Street, since lunchtime today (Wednesday) fixing a power cable.

It has meant that one of the lanes on the two-lane city centre-bound route has been partially blocked, slowing traffic down.

However, a workmen at the site said the road should be back to normal by tomorrow morning.

A UK Power spokesman said: “UK Power Networks engineers recently fixed a power cut in Bracondale, Norwich and need to carry out repair work to an electricity cable.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by our lane closure, and we will be working through the night to complete works as quickly as possible.”

