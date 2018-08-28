£45m scheme for more than 200 new homes in Norwich city centre lodged

Land off Barrack Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A £45m scheme for more than 200 homes on a Norwich city centre site, empty for more than a decade, has been submitted.

Proposals for the development, on part of the former Jarrold printworks site in Barrack Street, has been lodged with Norwich City Council.

Essex-based housebuilder Hill and Jarrolds (St James Ltd) has asked City Hall for permission to build 218 houses, apartments and commercial space on the land - one of the biggest undeveloped sites in the city centre.

Permission for a scheme, including 200 homes, a 60-bedroom hotel and offices, was granted to Jarrold in 2007.

While some offices and a bridge over the river were built. a slowdown in the housing market meant the homes were never built.

But fresh plans have now been lodged, following a public exhibition in May.

It includes a mixture of townhouses and flats, ranging from one bedroom apartments to three bedroom houses.

There would be a number of blocks, of various heights. There would be two storey homes on Barrack Street, stepping up to three storeys in the main part of the site. The blocks to the east of the site would be up to seven storeys high.

There would be commercial space at the bottom of one of the blocks.

The developer would provide a playground, along with public open space and riverside walk links. The City Wall passes through the site.

Demolition is proposed for an annex to St James Mill, which contains the John Jarrold Printing Museum, the remains of some factory buildings, and three buildings on Barrack Street. Two listed buildings in Barrack Street would be retained.

Documents, lodged with City Hall by agents Savills, state: “The applicant is keen to deliver the proposed development from 2019 onwards.”

There could yet be a wrangle over affordable housing. According to council policy, a third of all homes in developments of 11 homes or more should be affordable.

But a viability assessment lodged by the applicants states the scheme would not be viable if that much was provided. It concludes it could “marginally support” a provision of 4.5pc.

A decision will be made by the council’s planning committee in due course.