Police urge drivers to take extra care on the roads following heavy downpours
PUBLISHED: 10:10 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 31 July 2018
Archant
Police are urging drivers to take extra care on the country’s roads following the heavy downpours this morning.
@NorfolkPolice has tweeted: “9:05am #A47 #Norwich southern bypass. Considerable standing water in both carriageways due to recent heavy downpour and thunderstorm #drivetoarrive.”
Meanwhile Dan Holley, a meteorologist at UEA-based Weatherquest, has tweeted a map showing the downpours moving towards the county earlier today.