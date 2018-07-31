Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police urge drivers to take extra care on the roads following heavy downpours

PUBLISHED: 10:10 31 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 31 July 2018

A hero cyclist chased down a robber who snatched a handbag from a woman in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A hero cyclist chased down a robber who snatched a handbag from a woman in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are urging drivers to take extra care on the country’s roads following the heavy downpours this morning.

@NorfolkPolice has tweeted: “9:05am #A47 #Norwich southern bypass. Considerable standing water in both carriageways due to recent heavy downpour and thunderstorm #drivetoarrive.”

Meanwhile Dan Holley, a meteorologist at UEA-based Weatherquest, has tweeted a map showing the downpours moving towards the county earlier today.

https://twitter.com/NorfolkPolice/status/1024204466936066048

https://twitter.com/danholley_/status/1024169438088753152

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists