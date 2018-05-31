Search for missing Bradwell man continues

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King Archant

Police are continuing to search for missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson who was last seen on Monday.

Mr Watson, 47, was last seen at work in Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime on Monday.

Yesterday police had liaised with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue in the Caistor St Edmund area as part of the search operation.

Mr Watson is white, 6ft tall, medium build with balding blond hair. It is believed he may have been wearing blue shorts and tan coloured work boots.

Anybody who has seen Mr Watson or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 223 of Monday 20 August 2018.