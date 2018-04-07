Teenager detained by police for having a knife in Norwich city centre

A teenager was detained by police for possession of a knife in the Haymarket, in Norwich, at about 8pm tonight (April 6). Photo: @NorwichPoliceUK @NorwichPoliceUK

A teenager was detained last night (April 6) by police for possession of a knife in Norwich city centre.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-year-old was seen with a knife with about a 7.5 inch blade at the Haymarket at about 8pm.

PC Dan Taylor said that the teenager ran from police but he was quickly detained by officers close by in White Lion Street and was taken into custody.

He said that the officers had been authorised to use a taser if required but that this had not been necessary.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Norfolk police on 101 and quote the reference 418 with today’s date.