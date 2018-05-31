Police on scene as crash blocks Norwich road

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff Archant

Police have been called to a crash in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Norwich @NorwichPoliceUK are currently on scene at an RTC Christchurch Rd j/w Unthank Rd. Road is currently closed. Please avoid the area #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 24, 2018

Norfolk police said officers were at the scene of the incident, which happened at about 7.30pm on Friday night at the junction between Christchurch Road and Unthank Road.

They advised people to avoid the area, and the road is closed from the Colman Road junction.

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Police at the scene said no-one was believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

Bystanders said police dogs are at the scene, along with six police cars.

First bus service 25 is being diverted.

More to follow.

Check our traffic map before you travel.