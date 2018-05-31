Search

Police on scene as crash blocks Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 20:03 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:26 24 August 2018

The scene of the crash on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Archant

Police have been called to a crash in Norwich.

Norfolk police said officers were at the scene of the incident, which happened at about 7.30pm on Friday night at the junction between Christchurch Road and Unthank Road.

They advised people to avoid the area, and the road is closed from the Colman Road junction.

Police at the scene said no-one was believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.

Bystanders said police dogs are at the scene, along with six police cars.

First bus service 25 is being diverted.

More to follow.

Show Job Lists