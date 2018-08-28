Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

Tony Green. Picture: Tony Green's family Archant

Police believe that a body pulled from the River Yare in Great Yarmouth is that of missing man Tony Green.

The area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael Howes The area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael Howes

The 25-year-old, who lived in family homes in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, was last seen on Saturday, September 8 in Bar X on Northgate Street.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the River Yare, near Haven Bridge, shortly before 3.30pm today (September 15) and recovered a body from the water.

Police said the body is believed to be that of Mr Green.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

A police cordon was put in place around South Quay as emergency services recovered the body.

Norfolk Police began its search on Monday morning and had been assisted by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

On Wednesday his family issued a heartfelt plea for him to return home and also carried out their own independent search.

They traced the route he was expected to take back to his grandmother’s house on Saturday night.