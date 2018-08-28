Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

PUBLISHED: 18:29 15 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:51 15 September 2018

Tony Green. Picture: Tony Green's family

Tony Green. Picture: Tony Green's family

Archant

Police believe that a body pulled from the River Yare in Great Yarmouth is that of missing man Tony Green.

The area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael HowesThe area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael Howes

The 25-year-old, who lived in family homes in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, was last seen on Saturday, September 8 in Bar X on Northgate Street.

Norfolk police said officers were called to the River Yare, near Haven Bridge, shortly before 3.30pm today (September 15) and recovered a body from the water.

Police said the body is believed to be that of Mr Green.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course, police said.

The area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael HowesThe area near the River Yare along South Quay was cordoned off as emergency services got to work. Photo: Michael Howes

A police cordon was put in place around South Quay as emergency services recovered the body.

Norfolk Police began its search on Monday morning and had been assisted by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

On Wednesday his family issued a heartfelt plea for him to return home and also carried out their own independent search.

They traced the route he was expected to take back to his grandmother’s house on Saturday night.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: ‘It’s destroying lives’ - Norfolk chef opens up about dark side of TripAdvisor

Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson. Picture: Adam Livingstone/Woodfordes

Video: Japanese restaurant owner dishes out priceless comeback to TripAdvisor critic

Shiki in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Norwich teenager Cameron Cole enters the Big Brother house

Big Brother housemate Cameron Cole, from Norwich. Pic: Channel 5/PA Wire

Video: Take a look inside Panda - Norwich’s new prosecco and wine bar

Team of Panda behind the bar, Samantha, owner in the centre

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide