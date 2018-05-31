Police appeal for help as concern deepens for 80-year-old

Police are appealing for help to find missing man David Honess, known as Lordy, PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable 80-year-old.

They are appealing for help to trace David Honess, known as Lordy, from Wymondham.

Mr Honess was last seen at his home address on Melton Road earlier this afternoon (Thursday, August 2).

Officers have been making local enquiries today but they have been unable to locate him and are now becoming concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable.

Mr Honess is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, and of slim build. It is believed he may be wearing a blue long sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 291 of Friday, August 2.