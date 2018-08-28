Plans submitted for new workshop at Broadland Business Park

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

A new office and workshop could be built at Broadland Business Park.

Greenleaf Holdings and Lothbury Property Trust has applied to build a steel clad building on land off Peachman Way. The new 1,650sqm building would be located opposite Start-Rite Shoes.

Planning papers submitted to Broadland District Council state: “Greenleaf holdings is an established company that currently rent two units on another industrial estate. They have grown over the years and expanded into a second unit. Their space is now limited and the flow through their factory is fragmented.

“Now is the time for them to build new to further expand the business. This proposed new build allows for future expansion.”

Meanwhile, plans have also been submitted for a new community shop and cafe in Little Plumstead.

It would be located in the Walled Garden off Old Hall Road.