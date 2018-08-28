Plans for 65 new homes in Horsford submitted to council

Sixty-five new homes could be built on the southern fringe of Horsford.

The applicant, Mr C Palmer, is seeking permission to build on a 3.5 hectare site off Holt Road, south of Horsford Hall.

Plans submitted to Broadland District Council said access to the development would be from the Holt Road/Drayton Lane roundabout to the west of the site.

The 65 homes would include 15 “affordable rented properties” and six properties for “affordable home ownership”, planning papers said.

A public consultation found that 64pc of the 13 people who provided feedback did not support the location of the proposals.

Concerns were also raised regarding the “historical significance” of the land.

But planning documents submitted with the application claim: “The overall development has been assessed and there are no designated heritage assets within the proposed area of development.”