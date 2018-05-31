Search

Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 20:51 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:51 28 August 2018

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28). Photo: Submitted



Archant

Emergency services were called to a fire which spread from a pizza oven to a hedge in Norwich city centre.

The incident happened at a property in Fishergate shortly before 8pm today (August 28).

A fire engine from Sprowston was called to the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire spread from a pizza oven to a nearby hedge.

The spokesman said the incident was closed at 8.30pm.

