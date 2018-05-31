Pizza oven fire spreads to hedge in Norwich city centre

Emergency services were called to a fire which spread from a pizza oven to a hedge in Norwich city centre.

A fire engine from Sprowston was called to the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire spread from a pizza oven to a nearby hedge.

The spokesman said the incident was closed at 8.30pm.