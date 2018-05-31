Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Photos celebrating community life win Norfolk Day photo competition

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 July 2018

The submission from the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: WEST NORFOLK AUTISTIC SOCIETY BRANCH

The submission from the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: WEST NORFOLK AUTISTIC SOCIETY BRANCH

WEST NORFOLK AUTISTIC SOCIETY BRANCH

Images capturing musical therapy, intergenerational fun and a special anniversary garden party are winners of a photo competition celebrating community life.

The Mind the Gap submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: MIND THE GAPThe Mind the Gap submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: MIND THE GAP

The Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge was launched so that charities and voluntary groups could take a snapshot of people, activities and places within their villages, towns or city.

The Friend in Deed submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: STUART BEARD PHOTOGRAPHYThe Friend in Deed submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: STUART BEARD PHOTOGRAPHY

It was also started in support of Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day LogoNorfolk Day Logo

Following an “unprecedented response”, 40 photographs were chosen by a panel to be put to a public vote on Facebook.

From this, three winners were chosen and each will receive a cash donation to support their organisation’s work.

The winner, chosen by a Facebook public vote, was a picture of the Autistic Society’s west Norfolk branch and will receive £500.

It showed the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations at a garden party.

The National Autistic Society – West Norfolk promotes acceptance and raises awareness and understanding of autism, as well as fundraising for autism-friendly activities and workshops.

Second place went to Mind the Gap music group, which is an inclusive music group for people with mental and physical health issues in Norwich.

The picture showed an action shot of everyone getting their instruments together.

Mind the Gap will win £300 for coming second.

The judging panel selected this picture because it was “a truly community-spirited photograph, which shows members of all ages and backgrounds supporting each other through mental health struggles and the everyday life issues while learning a new skill loved by all”.

A photograph submitted by Norwich-based social enterprise group, Friend In Deed, was selected by the judging panel as the third place entry.

Friend In Deed offers opportunities for social interaction between older people, parents and young children to relieve loneliness and improve physical and mental health.

The picture, which won the £200 prize, showed a sing, rhyme and move event at a Norwich care home attended by young children and older residents.

It was selected because it was “a great example of intergenerational work”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists