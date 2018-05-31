Photos celebrating community life win Norfolk Day photo competition

The submission from the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: WEST NORFOLK AUTISTIC SOCIETY BRANCH WEST NORFOLK AUTISTIC SOCIETY BRANCH

Images capturing musical therapy, intergenerational fun and a special anniversary garden party are winners of a photo competition celebrating community life.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mind the Gap submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: MIND THE GAP The Mind the Gap submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: MIND THE GAP

The Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge was launched so that charities and voluntary groups could take a snapshot of people, activities and places within their villages, towns or city.

The Friend in Deed submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: STUART BEARD PHOTOGRAPHY The Friend in Deed submission for the Norfolk Community Foundation photo challenge Picture: STUART BEARD PHOTOGRAPHY

It was also started in support of Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day Logo Norfolk Day Logo

Following an “unprecedented response”, 40 photographs were chosen by a panel to be put to a public vote on Facebook.

From this, three winners were chosen and each will receive a cash donation to support their organisation’s work.

The winner, chosen by a Facebook public vote, was a picture of the Autistic Society’s west Norfolk branch and will receive £500.

It showed the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations at a garden party.

The National Autistic Society – West Norfolk promotes acceptance and raises awareness and understanding of autism, as well as fundraising for autism-friendly activities and workshops.

Second place went to Mind the Gap music group, which is an inclusive music group for people with mental and physical health issues in Norwich.

The picture showed an action shot of everyone getting their instruments together.

Mind the Gap will win £300 for coming second.

The judging panel selected this picture because it was “a truly community-spirited photograph, which shows members of all ages and backgrounds supporting each other through mental health struggles and the everyday life issues while learning a new skill loved by all”.

A photograph submitted by Norwich-based social enterprise group, Friend In Deed, was selected by the judging panel as the third place entry.

Friend In Deed offers opportunities for social interaction between older people, parents and young children to relieve loneliness and improve physical and mental health.

The picture, which won the £200 prize, showed a sing, rhyme and move event at a Norwich care home attended by young children and older residents.

It was selected because it was “a great example of intergenerational work”.