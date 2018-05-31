Woman suffers head injury in two-vehicle crash in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 12:54 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 12:54 24 July 2018
Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in a Norfolk village.
Police were called to Norwich Road in Horstead just before 8.20am today.
The crash involved an Audi and a Nissan Micra and blocked the road, with police still on scene two hours later.
An ambulance crew was sent and took the women - one in her 30s and another in her 70s - to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
One of the patients was reported to have a head injury but no further details were provided.
Fire crews from Sprowston and Holt were called to the crash to cut one person free from a vehicle before providing trauma care.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance crew was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 9.25am. Two women, one in her 30s and one in her 70s, were taken to hospital.”
