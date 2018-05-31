Woman suffers head injury in two-vehicle crash in Norfolk village

Norwich Road in Horstead. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

Two women were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in a Norfolk village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Norwich Road in Horstead just before 8.20am today.

The crash involved an Audi and a Nissan Micra and blocked the road, with police still on scene two hours later.

An ambulance crew was sent and took the women - one in her 30s and another in her 70s - to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

One of the patients was reported to have a head injury but no further details were provided.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Holt were called to the crash to cut one person free from a vehicle before providing trauma care.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance crew was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 9.25am. Two women, one in her 30s and one in her 70s, were taken to hospital.”