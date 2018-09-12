Pedestrian hit by van in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with head injuries after being hit by a van in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was walking on Ber Street, close to the junction with Finklegate, at approximately 7.15pm on Tuesday, when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van heading towards Bracondale.

The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with head injuries.

The road was closed whilst officers dealt with the incident and re-opened at 10.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Dan Vince at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.