Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:22 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 04 September 2018

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Archant © 2006

Multiple cases of a deadly disease which can be fatal for dogs have been found in Norwich.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and attacks cells in a dog’s body.

Last week, Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles said they had seen a case of the disease.

And now, Companion Care Vets, in Norwich, said they had confirmed cases at both their Longwater and Hall Road branches.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Whilst we do not want to cause alarm we also want to make people aware of the disease.

“Parvovirus is an infectious disease which can be spread between dogs both directly, through direct contact with an infected dog, and indirectly, for example via infected faeces.

“Most cases of parvovirus are seen in immunocompromised dogs, generally between six weeks and six months old, although it can affect older dogs too. Symptoms of parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhoea (sometimes bloody) anorexia and fever.

“Parvovirus is one of the diseases we commonly vaccinate against. This particular case involved unvaccinated puppies so we would urge clients to vaccinate their dogs.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Norwich Castle to light up gold in memory of 10-year-old cancer victim

Emily, whom Norwich Castle is being lit up gold for. Photo. Melinda Fitzpatrick

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists